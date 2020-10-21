BERRY, John Jr. 62, of St. Petersburg, passed away October 12, 2020 at Bayfront Medical Center. He's survived by his three sons, John Berry Williams, Nickie Mickee, and Jonathan Williams; daughter, Jasmine Williams; three sisters, Gladys Russell (Albert), Deloise Patterson, and Stazie Berry; a host of grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral service is Saturday, October 24, 12 pm at: Lawson Funeral Home Chapel 727-623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.