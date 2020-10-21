Or Copy this URL to Share

BERRY, John Jr. 62, of St. Petersburg, passed away October 12, 2020 at Bayfront Medical Center. He's survived by his three sons, John Berry Williams, Nickie Mickee, and Jonathan Williams; daughter, Jasmine Williams; three sisters, Gladys Russell (Albert), Deloise Patterson, and Stazie Berry; a host of grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral service is Saturday, October 24, 12 pm at: Lawson Funeral Home Chapel 727-623-9025



