BERTON, John A. "Tony" of Spring Hill, passed away May 26, 2020. Tony is survived by his loving wife, Gloria; son Michael; daughter-in-law Kim; grandchildren, Karli and Kayden; siblings, Phil and Betty; and sisters-in-law, Mary, Shirley, and Susan. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christie and siblings, Barbara, Bob, and Paul. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.
