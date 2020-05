Or Copy this URL to Share

BOISVERT, John P. 71, of Tarpon Springs, died May 6, 2020. Retired from Rooms to Go, chess player, taught karate 18 years, black belt 7 martial art. Survived by loving family. Vinson FH



