Or Copy this URL to Share
BOISVERT, John "JB" 71, passed away May 6, 2020. A Clearwater High graduate, he had eight dojos, and taught several forms of martial arts. Later, John was a marathon runner, champion chess player, and enjoyed scuba diving and fishing. Retired from RTG, he was an award winning salesman. Preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary and Eugene; as well as sister, Patty. John is survived by his loving family; wife, Sara; daughter, Christina; with granddaughter, Emily; brother, Paul, and his wife, Gloria; a nephew, "John-John; and a granddaughter, Ashlynn, Palm Harbor. John was a kind, sincere, and generous man. He will be missed by all the lives he touched. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
