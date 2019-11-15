BRAUN, Fr. John Joseph M.Afr. 88, member of the Missionaries of Africa, went to his Maker November 11, 2019. Father Joe lived with his community in St. Petersburg for the past 20 years after spending many years in Malawi and Zambia Africa. He provided ministry to St. Joseph Parish, St. Petersburg as well as chaplaincy work with hospice during much of his time in the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Braun; sisters, Marion Anderson and JoAnn Crittenden, leaving behind his brothers, Paul Braun and Msgr. Fran Braun. Funeral services are planned for November 19, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2101 22nd Avenue. So., St. Petersburg. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Burial will take place on Wednesday, November 20 at 10:30 am, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 5233 118th Ave. No., Clearwater. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Missionaries of Africa. Sign the guestbook at: www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2019