BRESLIN, John "Mike"
71, of Tampa, passed away March 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jan Breslin; children, John (Jannica) Breslin, Emmanuel (Kana) Breslin, Mija Breslin; grandchildren, Sakura, Sumire, and J.J. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 am at Blount and Curry Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. Pot luck luncheon is to follow. Location will be announced. Please visit his online guestbook at:
www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019