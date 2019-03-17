John "Mike" Breslin

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - CHRISTINA RICHARDSON

BRESLIN, John "Mike"

71, of Tampa, passed away March 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jan Breslin; children, John (Jannica) Breslin, Emmanuel (Kana) Breslin, Mija Breslin; grandchildren, Sakura, Sumire, and J.J. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 am at Blount and Curry Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. Pot luck luncheon is to follow. Location will be announced. Please visit his online guestbook at:

www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE | Tampa, FL 33609 | (813) 876-2421
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.