BRIDGES, John "Little Bud" 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Twin Creeks Assisted Living Facility, Riverview, Florida. The third of eight children, John was born on March 30, 1940 in Hen Town, Georgia to Thomas and Viola (Young) Bridges. He served his country as a member of the United States Army and the United States Air Force Reserve in the 1960s. From the 1970s until his retirement in the early 2000s, he was a railroad man, employed by the Seaboard Coastline, Chelsea Systems, and CSX Railroad companies. John is survived by his two sons, Marc (Julie) of Rockwall, Texas and Mike of Brandon; his stepson, Matt Burroughs; three grandchildren, Brittany Lynn, Michael, and Jenna; great-grandson, Rowan; his three brothers, James, Richard, and Bill of Gibsonton; his sister, Ruth Schmude; numerous nieces and nephews; and his special friends and adoptive family made up of the Smiths, Englishes, and especially the family of Jerry and Jeannette Shaw, Eleanor Webb, and countless other loved ones in Wallace, South Carolina and surrounding areas. John was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Dixie Parr and Dolly Nickerson, brothers, Thomas "Big Bud" and Joseph Calvin. A memorial service will held Thursday, February 20 from 4-6 pm at National Cremation and Burial Society, 308 E. College Ave., Ruskin, Florida, 33570.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2020