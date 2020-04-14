BURKE, John Macauley III was brought into this world on July 13, 1968 and passed away on April 5 2020. John is survived by his wife of 21 years, Lisa; his beloved son, Brandon; father, John Jr.; mother, Grace; step-children, Nicolas and Christina; as well as numerous other friends and family who cared for him greatly. John worked for Anthem Blue Cross for many years. John had tremendous natural athletic ability from a very young age. He excelled in every sport he tried but particularly shined in football and track and field. In college John played football for Delta State University. He then went on to play for the Tampa Bay Storm arena football team. He later placed third in a Masters National Track and Field competition. Although John was always proud of his athletic and professional accomplishments, he was truly fulfilled by spending time with his family. Which usually entailed family movie nights, attending his son's baseball games as well as family and holiday gatherings. Due to the current restrictions in place related to the COVID-19 outbreak, services will be held at a later time.

