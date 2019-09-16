BURNS, John Joseph Sr. 66, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed peacefully in the comfort of his home on August 29, 2019. John was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey in 1953 and stayed in New Jersey until relocating to Florida in 1987. John was a spiritual wanderlust, constantly searching for a higher power and the meaning of existence. Those that knew him will also remember him for his sense of humor and love of a good practical joke. John is survived by his beautifully diverse family that include his wife of 33 years, Maureen Burns; son, John Joseph Burns Jr.; daughter, Marianne Marie Burns; stepdaughters, Aimee Duchamp-Williams, Laurie Duchamp-Carabello, Danielle Duc-hamp; stepson, Charlton "Chucky" Green; his brothers, Kevin and Timothy; as well as his many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Society of Griptagrarus Research or the would be appreciated.

