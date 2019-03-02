BOWMAN, John C. Jr.
born August 2, 1928, 90 years old, passed away Feb. 21, 2019. He was born in Ocala, Florida and raised in Tampa. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and graduated from Florida State University with a degree in geology. He spent most of his career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers working on projects in eight different countries on four continents. For the last fifteen years of his life he resided in Redington Shores, Florida. He is survived by his sister, Daisy Pandolfo; his sons, John C. Bowman III, Les Bowman, Charles R. Dreves; and his daughter, Colleen Conner. He also has seven grandchildren, Madeleine Bowman, James Bowman, Olivia Bowman, Paige Bowman, Maxwell Bowman, Cameron Conner, and Brooklyn Conner. A loving father and great storyteller, he entertained everyone around him with tales of his adventures around the world. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 2, 2019