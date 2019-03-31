Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John C. ELLISON. View Sign

ELLISON, John C.



71, of Tampa, formerly of Fayette and Raleigh Counties in West Virginia, passed away March 14, 2019. He was born in Beckley, WV to Kyle and Mildred Ellison. He graduated from Collins High School in Oak Hill, WV in 1965, received his Bachelor of Science from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1969, and Masters of Education from University of South Florida in 1995. John was a do-it-yourselfer before DIY was cool, having built two homes before moving to Florida, and remodeling his last residence in Tampa. He was quick to share his handyman skills and tools with friends and neighbors. John began his teaching career in 1969 at Van High School in West Virginia. In March 1985, he began his career in Hillsborough County Schools as a science teacher at Greco Junior High School in Tampa. He later went on to teach technology at Turkey Creek Middle School in Plant City before joining the Technology Training team for Hillsborough County Schools where he was appointed Supervisor of Technology Training in 2007. John retired from Hillsborough County Public Schools in April of 2014. After retiring, John filled his days with traveling the world. He especially enjoyed cruising. John is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Kyle Jr. and Beverly of Huntsville, AL; his niece, Amy Ellison of Chattanooga, TN; and nephew, Kevin Ellison of Huntsville. A memorial donation in John's name may be made to Metropolitan Ministries of Tampa.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close