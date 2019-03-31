FADY, Dr. John C III D.D.S



"Jack" A.K.A Dr. Feelgood, 68 of Indian Rocks Beach passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father March 27, 2019. Jack faced a challenging diagnosis of Lymphoma with courage and wit in a four-year battle. Born in McKeesport, PA to Jack and Nancy Fady, the Family moved to Belleair in 1965. He Graduated CHS 1968 and attended Emory University where he received his D.D.S and specialty in Pedo 1978. He returned to the area where he spent 40 years in practice. He leaves behind wife of 30 years, Julie; son John; parents, Jack and Nancy; brothers, Keith (Sarah), Rob (Virginia); niece, nephews, extended family. Blessed with many great friends and colleagues, his passion was fishing with his best pals. He is now fishing the healing waters of heaven filled with snook, redfish, tarpon. April 30, where it iss 5 o'clock somewhere (your time zone) pause and reflect, as we are all better for knowing and loving Jack. A service to celebrate his life will be April 30 at Anona United Methodist Chapel in Largo at 11 am. Reception to follow at Clearwater Yatch Club. Please only casual attire as Jack would have insisted. For additional information on wishes and tributes and to offer condolences visit:



www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com



