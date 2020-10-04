CAHILL, John W. Jr. 73, a U.S. Army veteran, passed away at home September 27, 2020 from a service-related long illness attributed to his time in Vietnam. John was born and raised in Rahway, NJ, and was preceded in death by his parents, John and Claire Cahill. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 45 years, Patricia Van Duyne Cahill; two children, John Cahill III (Nicole) and Colleen Alseika (Casey); six stepchildren who have also adored him over those 45 years, Cynthia Muller, Dr. William Doheny (Susan), David Doheny (Wendy), Daniel Doheny (Gail), Douglas Doheny (Angel) and Thomas Doheny; 18 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; all the more to love. He is also survived by a sister, Helen Diesel (Hans) and brother Brian Cahill. John and Pat were married in Cranford, NJ, where he rose through the ranks to reach the position of store manager for the 200 employee Pathmark Super Markets by the age of 28. In 1980, they decided to seek their fortune and purchase a business of their own, a general store in Branchburg, NJ, that looked much the way it did in the late 1890s when it was opened. Buggy whips on the shelves, an old gas pump standing sentinel outside and a tree growing through the roof. But John envisioned so much more. There was no convenience store within miles in the area, so John chose the slogan "20th century convenience, 19th century charm." They renamed it North Branch General Store and John's retail genius turned it into a bustling gold mine. It went from four customers on the first day to about four a minute, seven days a week. There was always time to go to New York City to see a Broadway show though, one of his favorite things to do. The store was sold in 1990 in order to retire to Florida where he could enjoy the fishing, tennis and boating hobbies he loved, all year round. The first Florida home was in the Yacht & Tennis Club of St. Pete Beach, then in 1995 it was a Tierra Sails townhouse on Tierra Verde. Finally in 2000, he was settled in a waterfront villa in Madeira Beach, fishing right off his own dock where he had his boat on a lift right out the door. He loved teaching all those little children how to fish. He lived life to the fullest and cherished his large family. John had a sweet disposition, a quick wit and was a joy to be around, even while fighting the debilitating disease. He will be sorely missed. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 273, Madeira Beach, a season ticket holder at the Straz and a devout Rays fan. Donations may be made in John's name to the ALS Association Florida Chapter, webfl.alsa.org
. A service will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10:30 am, October 16. www.mohnfuneralhome.com