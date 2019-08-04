CALLAHAN, John Eugene Jr. 73, of Habersham County, GA, formerly of Largo, FL, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Born in Lake Charles, LA on March 16, 1946, he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. John was the owner of Respiratory Services in Largo for over 30 years. He worked as a therapist with Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater and retired from NEGMC with 15 years of service. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Donna M. Callahan of Habersham County; daughter and son-in-law, Christina (Patrick) Franklin of Mt. Airy, GA; son, Kevin S. Callahan of Clarkesville, GA; grandchildren, Callan and Finley Franklin. An online guest book is available at www.hillsidememorialchapel.com. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville, Georgia (706) 754-6256
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019