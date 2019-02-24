Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Calvin "Jack" O'NEAL. View Sign

O'NEAL, John Calvin "Jack"



62, of Tarpon Springs, FL, went to his heavenly home on January 27, 2019. Born March 8, 1956 in St. Petersburg, FL, he was the younger of two sons of William C. and Ruby O'Neal. He graduated from Lakewood High School and from the University of South Florida with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked with his father and brother for many years at Huntington Homes and at Enterprise Car Rentals. Jack is survived by his mother, Ruby O'Neal; brother, Bill (Debbie) O'Neal; sister, Barb (Marion) Davis; and nephews, Ryan (Courtney) Cottrell and Matt (Julie) Davis. Memorial service will be held at 2 pm, March 2, 2019 at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park in Clearwater, FL.

O'NEAL, John Calvin "Jack"62, of Tarpon Springs, FL, went to his heavenly home on January 27, 2019. Born March 8, 1956 in St. Petersburg, FL, he was the younger of two sons of William C. and Ruby O'Neal. He graduated from Lakewood High School and from the University of South Florida with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked with his father and brother for many years at Huntington Homes and at Enterprise Car Rentals. Jack is survived by his mother, Ruby O'Neal; brother, Bill (Debbie) O'Neal; sister, Barb (Marion) Davis; and nephews, Ryan (Courtney) Cottrell and Matt (Julie) Davis. Memorial service will be held at 2 pm, March 2, 2019 at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park in Clearwater, FL. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close