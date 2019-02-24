O'NEAL, John Calvin "Jack"
62, of Tarpon Springs, FL, went to his heavenly home on January 27, 2019. Born March 8, 1956 in St. Petersburg, FL, he was the younger of two sons of William C. and Ruby O'Neal. He graduated from Lakewood High School and from the University of South Florida with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked with his father and brother for many years at Huntington Homes and at Enterprise Car Rentals. Jack is survived by his mother, Ruby O'Neal; brother, Bill (Debbie) O'Neal; sister, Barb (Marion) Davis; and nephews, Ryan (Courtney) Cottrell and Matt (Julie) Davis. Memorial service will be held at 2 pm, March 2, 2019 at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park in Clearwater, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019