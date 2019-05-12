PLUMLEY, John Carrol USAF
"Johnnie" 80, died at his home Thursday, May 9, 2019 with his family and friends at his side. Born September 20, 1938 in Boomer, WV, he was preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Mazie Plumley. Johnnie was a veteran of the Air Force and later retired from GTE after 34 years of service. Survivors include Alice Plumley; three daughters, Denise Rinehart, Tina Farrington, and Sheila Fritz (Robby); one son, John C. Plumley II (Heidi); brother, Jerry Plumley (Loretta); nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Per John's wishes, a Graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 11 am, at Chapel Hill Gardens, 11531 US-301, Dade City, FL 33525.
Hodges Family Funeral Home
https://www.hodgesfuneralhome.com/
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019