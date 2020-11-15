CHAPMAN, John McDonald Born July 3, 1971 in Tampa, FL, John passed away peacefully November 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard M. Chapman, Jr.; and his cousins, Charles Courtney Mills and John Curtis Mills III. He is survived by his mother, Stephanie Mills Chapman; sister, Stephanie Chapman Parker (Shane); brother, Richard M. Chapman III (Ginger); as well as nieces, Catherine Elisabeth Chapman and McKinley Anne Chapman; nephews, Patrick Chapman Parker and William Reid Parker; uncles, John C. Mills Jr. and Edwin D. Mills (Beth Strong); cousins, Allison Mills and Whitney Mills Tozier (Garrett), Anya Elisabeth Iglesias-Mills, Kelly Chapman and Charles Chapman. John was a lifelong resident of Tampa, attending St. Mary's Episcopal Day School, Coleman Jr. High and Plant High School. During those years he was active in Boy Scout Troop 23. He earned an AA degree from Santa Fe Community College and attended the University of Florida. He pursued a career as a catastrophe insurance adjuster, traveling the country assisting homeowners after natural disasters. John always had a ready smile on his face and a heart open to his many friends and family. He was a loyal son, dedicated brother and fun-loving uncle. He was the kindest and most gentle spirit and could always be counted on to help his friends, celebrate his family, or rescue an animal in need. He doted on his beloved pets. He was an avid Bucs fan since childhood, and loved attending games, both in Tampa and away. A private memorial service will take place at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis Society Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 261614, Tampa, FL 33685 or online at stfrancisrescue.org
