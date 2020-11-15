1/1
John Chapman
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHAPMAN, John McDonald Born July 3, 1971 in Tampa, FL, John passed away peacefully November 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard M. Chapman, Jr.; and his cousins, Charles Courtney Mills and John Curtis Mills III. He is survived by his mother, Stephanie Mills Chapman; sister, Stephanie Chapman Parker (Shane); brother, Richard M. Chapman III (Ginger); as well as nieces, Catherine Elisabeth Chapman and McKinley Anne Chapman; nephews, Patrick Chapman Parker and William Reid Parker; uncles, John C. Mills Jr. and Edwin D. Mills (Beth Strong); cousins, Allison Mills and Whitney Mills Tozier (Garrett), Anya Elisabeth Iglesias-Mills, Kelly Chapman and Charles Chapman. John was a lifelong resident of Tampa, attending St. Mary's Episcopal Day School, Coleman Jr. High and Plant High School. During those years he was active in Boy Scout Troop 23. He earned an AA degree from Santa Fe Community College and attended the University of Florida. He pursued a career as a catastrophe insurance adjuster, traveling the country assisting homeowners after natural disasters. John always had a ready smile on his face and a heart open to his many friends and family. He was a loyal son, dedicated brother and fun-loving uncle. He was the kindest and most gentle spirit and could always be counted on to help his friends, celebrate his family, or rescue an animal in need. He doted on his beloved pets. He was an avid Bucs fan since childhood, and loved attending games, both in Tampa and away. A private memorial service will take place at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis Society Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 261614, Tampa, FL 33685 or online at stfrancisrescue.org. www.blountcurrymacdill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved