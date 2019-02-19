GARRETT, John Charles



"Johnny" 55, of Gibsonton, Florida passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was born November 15, 1963 in Ravenna, Ohio. He was a very giving loving brother to Alan, Colleen, and Gary and was the loving father of James Garrett. John was preceded in death by, his brother, Gary; sister, Colleen; and mother, Gladys Aldridge, whom they called Gladass. John is survived by, his son, James Garrett, Sandra Garrett; brother, Alan (Charlotte); brother-in-law, Thomas Adams; nephew, Corey Clark; niece, Adrienne Clark; and nephew, Austin Clark. John was known for his love of family, he had a big heart. He was always available to help anyone who asked and had a keen sense of humor He loved his cats and was a long time avid beer can collector. He would tell you his best accomplishment in life was his son James. A celebration of life will be held at IISA-Showman's Club, The Carousel Room Gibsonton, Florida Wednesday, February 20, at 12 noon.



Zipperer's Funeral Home

