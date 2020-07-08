I loved my handsome Uncle John so much! I loved going over to their house when I was little. I left Florida in 1970, but every time I came back for a visit, I would sneak over to see him; a few times, Aunt Maylene would cook me some lunch and he would want to catch up on my life. He always called me, "Marie" and remind me that he liked Marie Osmond! He was always so sweet to me and to all the 40 + cousins in our family. I remember that when ever any of my seven aunts would have any problems, they would go over to see him to get his advice and comfort from their big brother. I'm sure Grandma is happy in heaven now that her boys are coming home. I love you and know that you lived a great life and are resting in peace. ~ Love from Marie

Rose Marie (Ree) Barrett

