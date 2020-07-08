1/1
John CHESSHER
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHESSHER, John Henry Sr. age 92, of Dade City, FL passed away at his home surrounded by family on June 28, 2020. He was born on January 4, 1928, in Falco, AL to parents Joseph A. Chessher and Alma L. (Williams) Chessher. John was a proud veteran of the United States Army. After his military service, he began a long career at the Withlacoochee River Electric Company (WREC). After a memorable experience, his coworkers gave him the nickname of "Spud Man", which stuck with him for a very long time. Over his 37 year career with WREC, John worked his way up to Crew Chief before retiring in 1995. His first retirement didn't last long, however, as a short while later WREC asked him to come back to work and help with the new electric meters that were just coming out. John was willing to help and returned to WREC for another two years before retiring again. His family fondly jokes about him always climbing up his electric pole that he practiced and trained on just like a squirrel. In his spare time, John was an outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. His family says he could always be found outside picking weeds. He also loved country music, especially Hank Williams Sr. and the Grand Ole Opry. Most evenings John could be found watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, had he been a contestant he would have won for sure. He also enjoyed Major League Baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves. John and his beloved wife Violet spent a lot of time together watching and enjoying the games on television. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by one son, John Henry Chessher Jr.; April, granddaughter and caregiver, several siblings; and one special grand-dog, Ladybug. Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Violet M. (Fulwood) Chessher; three children, Wanda Singletary (Earl), Kathy Wilbanks (Terry), and William Chessher (Kelley); daughter-in-law, Nancy Chessher; grandchildren, Rick aka Sport (Kathy), Robin, William Jr. "Willie", Lance (Shannon), Eric, Leah, and Chace; 12 great-grandchildren, Justin (Savannah), McKenzie, Peyton, John, Mackenzie, Kaylyn, Nick, Nolan, McKinley, Shelby, David, Christian; two great-great-grandchildren, Ana and Brantley; several siblings; and many other friends and loved ones. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on July 7, 2020, at Chapel Hill Gardens in Dade City, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a Cancer or Alzheimer's research institution of your choice. Hodges Family Funeral Home www.hodgesfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center - 301 Chapel
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL 33525
(352) 567-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 6, 2020
I loved my handsome Uncle John so much! I loved going over to their house when I was little. I left Florida in 1970, but every time I came back for a visit, I would sneak over to see him; a few times, Aunt Maylene would cook me some lunch and he would want to catch up on my life. He always called me, "Marie" and remind me that he liked Marie Osmond! He was always so sweet to me and to all the 40 + cousins in our family. I remember that when ever any of my seven aunts would have any problems, they would go over to see him to get his advice and comfort from their big brother. I'm sure Grandma is happy in heaven now that her boys are coming home. I love you and know that you lived a great life and are resting in peace. ~ Love from Marie
Rose Marie (Ree) Barrett
Family
July 6, 2020
John was a great man he was my boss for over 25 years every now and then I would go by and see him And talk about old times when we work on the line crew together we had a great working relationship he will be missed he showed me how to climb my first power pole .
Joe Sluder
July 4, 2020
Wish I knew him and my aunt Maylene more. Met them a few times when I was little. Will be missed. Hate when we loose one of the elders in our family. Loose not only family but we loose generation of knowledge.
Neisa Vandervort
Family
July 4, 2020
What can you say about my Uncle John? He was so special to me. Some of my favorite childhood memories are all of us going to Grandma & Granddaddy's on the weekends then running down to see Uncle John and Aunt Maylene's house. I can remember as a little girl thinking he was so "Tall and Handsome". I will always remember his smile, and laugh. There will never be another one like him. I will always love you Uncle John, and will miss you immensely. My prayers and love is extended to all my beautiful family at this time of great loss in all of our lives. I love you.
MargaretAnn Adams
Family
July 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Velma Rutherford Saccone
Acquaintance
July 2, 2020
Sending prayers to the family to find comfort in this trying time.
Sending prayers to the family to find comfort in this trying time. Nelson Tina Henry
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved