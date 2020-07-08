CHESSHER, John Henry Sr. age 92, of Dade City, FL passed away at his home surrounded by family on June 28, 2020. He was born on January 4, 1928, in Falco, AL to parents Joseph A. Chessher and Alma L. (Williams) Chessher. John was a proud veteran of the United States Army. After his military service, he began a long career at the Withlacoochee River Electric Company (WREC). After a memorable experience, his coworkers gave him the nickname of "Spud Man", which stuck with him for a very long time. Over his 37 year career with WREC, John worked his way up to Crew Chief before retiring in 1995. His first retirement didn't last long, however, as a short while later WREC asked him to come back to work and help with the new electric meters that were just coming out. John was willing to help and returned to WREC for another two years before retiring again. His family fondly jokes about him always climbing up his electric pole that he practiced and trained on just like a squirrel. In his spare time, John was an outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. His family says he could always be found outside picking weeds. He also loved country music, especially Hank Williams Sr. and the Grand Ole Opry. Most evenings John could be found watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, had he been a contestant he would have won for sure. He also enjoyed Major League Baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves. John and his beloved wife Violet spent a lot of time together watching and enjoying the games on television. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by one son, John Henry Chessher Jr.; April, granddaughter and caregiver, several siblings; and one special grand-dog, Ladybug. Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Violet M. (Fulwood) Chessher; three children, Wanda Singletary (Earl), Kathy Wilbanks (Terry), and William Chessher (Kelley); daughter-in-law, Nancy Chessher; grandchildren, Rick aka Sport (Kathy), Robin, William Jr. "Willie", Lance (Shannon), Eric, Leah, and Chace; 12 great-grandchildren, Justin (Savannah), McKenzie, Peyton, John, Mackenzie, Kaylyn, Nick, Nolan, McKinley, Shelby, David, Christian; two great-great-grandchildren, Ana and Brantley; several siblings; and many other friends and loved ones. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on July 7, 2020, at Chapel Hill Gardens in Dade City, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a Cancer or Alzheimer's research institution of your choice. Hodges Family Funeral Home www.hodgesfuneralhome.com