|
|
FOLLMAN, John Christopher
of Tampa, FL died on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. John was born in Nashville, TN in 1957 and moved to Tampa in 1966. He attended the University of Florida and graduated from the University of South Florida. John is survived by his children, Jessica and Jeffrey, and their mother, Elizabeth; parents, John and Noreen; siblings, Joseph, Julie, and Daniel; and by many other beloved family members and friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Michelle. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019. John loved flowers, but the family would also appreciate memorial donations to the Howard T. Odum Florida Springs Institute.
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Tampa, Florida (813) 877-7676
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 22, 2019