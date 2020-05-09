John CIRLINGIONE
CIRLINGIONE, John Joseph 96, of Largo, passed to Heaven on April 26, 2020. Having moved from Pittsburgh, PA to St. Petersburg, FL in 1962, he worked at the City's Parks and Engineering Departments. Predeceased by wife, Norma; and daughter, Nancy. Survived by daughter, Jeanne; son, John (Eva); grandsons, Brian, Dylan and Jame; and great- grandson, Dallas, of Largo, FL; and sister, Jill Sarver (Paul) of Pittsburgh, PA; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Full obituary and Memorial Service information can be obtained at: memorialparkfuneralhome.com (727) 369-8228.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
