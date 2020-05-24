COGGESHALL, John P. "Jack" 82, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 after a long illness. Jack and his family relocated from Massachusetts to St. Petersburg, Florida in 1979. Jack was a distinguished member of the Insurance industry for over 40 years, up until his retirement in 2006. Over the course of his long career, he earned such designations to include LLB, CIC, and CPCU. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ina T Coggeshall; daughters, Kathryn M. Coggeshall, Deborah Cogge-shall Doherty; and son-in-law, Neil Doherty. To leave condolences please visit Anderson McQueen. www.andersonmcqueen.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2020.