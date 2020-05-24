John Coggeshall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COGGESHALL, John P. "Jack" 82, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 after a long illness. Jack and his family relocated from Massachusetts to St. Petersburg, Florida in 1979. Jack was a distinguished member of the Insurance industry for over 40 years, up until his retirement in 2006. Over the course of his long career, he earned such designations to include LLB, CIC, and CPCU. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ina T Coggeshall; daughters, Kathryn M. Coggeshall, Deborah Cogge-shall Doherty; and son-in-law, Neil Doherty. To leave condolences please visit Anderson McQueen. www.andersonmcqueen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved