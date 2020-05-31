John Collins
COLLINS, John Ortner 90, of St. Petersburg passed away May 28, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY. He was a proud veteran of the USMC, and continued to live his life with all the independence and strength that that entails. A devoted husband, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Kathryn in 2018, and is survived by his three children, Anne Marie, John, Kasey; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson. John retired from the City of New York in 1977, and relocated to St. Petersburg where he continued to work as an environmental engineer. There will be a funeral mass held at St. Jude Cathedral, Thursday, June 4, at 9:30 am followed by a committal service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Suncoast Hospice.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.
