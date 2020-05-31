COLLINS, John Ortner 90, of St. Petersburg passed away May 28, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY. He was a proud veteran of the USMC, and continued to live his life with all the independence and strength that that entails. A devoted husband, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Kathryn in 2018, and is survived by his three children, Anne Marie, John, Kasey; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson. John retired from the City of New York in 1977, and relocated to St. Petersburg where he continued to work as an environmental engineer. There will be a funeral mass held at St. Jude Cathedral, Thursday, June 4, at 9:30 am followed by a committal service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Suncoast Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store