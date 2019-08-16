COPES, John "Bobby" 76, died peacefully at Hospice Care Center in Pinellas Park Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, John and Edna Copes and a younger brother, Herbert. He is survived by his younger sister, Marie Konnen and his longtime caregiver, Merle "Liz" Eaton. Bobby will be remembered as an honest, hard working man, with a gentle soul and never ending patience. We will miss him greatly. Words of comfort may be expressed at the online guest book.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2019