CORIO, John Samuel of Tampa, FL passed away at his home November 16, 2020 at the age of 75. Son of the late John and Theresa Corio, he is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jean. He leaves behind his daughter, Angela Moderow; son, Vincent (Katie) Corio; and grandchildren, Alissa, Ava, Dalton, and Madison. Siblings include Rosemarie DiPiero (deceased), Francesca Walker, Arlene (Dan) Lioy, Joanna Camuso, and Robert Corio. He was blessed with a large family of brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, and many friends. John graduated from Altoona High School (Pennsylvania) in 1963 and served in the US Coast Guard from 1963-1967. He married his high school sweetheart, Jean Westbrook, in 1966 and they relocated to Tampa in 1973. After 30 years of service as an auto mechanic at GTE/Verizon, he retired in 2009. He will be remembered as a man devoted to his wife and family and as someone who would always help a friend in need. There are no words to describe his love and adoration for his wife, Jean. He lived to make her day a little easier, smile a little bigger, and to bring her joy in any way he could. His children will tell you they could not have asked for a more fun, caring, and supportive dad. He was the consummate handyman who could build and repair just about anything. Friends would describe him as kind-hearted with a quick wit, and an uncanny ability to recall random trivia. He loved traveling, classic cars, spending time with his grandchildren, and crossword puzzles. He was an avid Tampa Bay Rays fan and never missed watching a game from his favorite chair. John will be deeply missed by so many who loved him dearly. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to LifePath Hospice of Tampa. The family is eternally grateful for the wonderful care they provided to John and his family. A private memorial service in his honor will be held December 4, 2020 at the Florida National Cemetery. Blount and Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood



