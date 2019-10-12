COSTANZO, JOHN age 91, of Clearwater, died October 3, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Joseph and Fannie Costanzo. John was a proud Veteran and served in the U.S. Navy. He then moved to Connecticut, married and retired to Flordia. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; daughters, Doreen and Patty; nine grandchildren; brother, Joseph; sister, Marie; nieces and nephews; Engels cousins; Filloramo family; Realmutto family; Diane's family and close friends. He is predeceased by brother, Salvatore, Victor and Richard; son, Craig Pepin and niece, Michelle Corey. John was a kind, loving man who will be missed.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 12, 2019