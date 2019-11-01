John COTTER

COTTER, John 68, passed away on October 29, 2019. John was born in New York City. He proudly served six years in the U.S. Army. Prior to retirement, John was employed as a computer programmer. John is survived by his loving companion, Karen Kneifer; his brother, Patrick; sisters, Margaret Murtagh, Noreen (Wayne) Garrett, Anne Marie (Thomas) Chmura; and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held November 3, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood, 2307 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33618. A funeral Mass will be held on November 4, at 9:30 am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, at 15520 North Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33613. Condolences may be expressed at: www.blountcurrycarrollwood.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2019
