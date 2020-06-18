COURSON, Jon Louis III 64, of Lutz, Florida, born in Chicago, Illinois on May 14, 1956, entered into eternal rest on June 15, 2020. He was a Member of Van Dyke United Methodist Church, and a 1974 graduate of King High School, where he was captain of the golf team. He enjoyed fishing, playing Jai alai, and was an avid fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jon was a financial services account representative for Advent Health. He is survived by his son, Jon Louis Courson IV of Tampa, whom he dearly loved and in whom he took great pride; parents, Jon and Peggy Courson Jr., of Lakeland; sisters, Lyris Newman (Eric) of Tampa, and Elaine Wiseman, of Sun City Center; niece and nephews, Stephanie Wiseman, of Los Angeles, California, Jeff Wiseman (Lindsey), of Cornelius, North Carolina, Drew Newman (Ariel), of Brooklyn, New York, and Greg Courson Jr. of Tampa; and many extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Greg Courson Sr. The family will receive friends, Friday, June 19 from 10-11 am at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 South County Road 39, Plant City, where a service will follow at 11 am. Due to COVID-19, there will be limited seating, but the service will be live-streamed at facebook.com/hopewellfuneral. The family requests wearing masks. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.