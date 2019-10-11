COUTURE, John Francis 55, of Palm Harbor, passed away October 6, 2019. Born in St. Petersburg, he graduated from St. Pete Catholic H.S. and Florida Southern University. He retired as a Captain in the U.S. Navy. John was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (Dunedin). He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Helen. John is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jane; children, Chase, Kylie; siblings, David, Margaret, Michelle; mother-in-law, Glenna; brother-in-law, Randall; extended family and friends. A celebration of mass will take place at 11 am, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. ALife Tribute Funeral Care
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2019