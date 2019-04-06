Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Terry" Cunniff. View Sign

CUNNIFF, John "Terry"



age 78, passed away on March 26, 2019 in St. Petersburg. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Judith P. Cunniff; son, Glenn T. Cunniff (Anne); grandsons, Max and Stephen of Atlanta, GA; sister, Karen Cunniff James (Jim) of Washington, DC; niece, Angela Bradford (Ben) of Tampa, FL; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Timothy Cunniff. A Memorial Mass will be held on April 13, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Petersburg with reception to follow. A Committal Service with military honors will take place privately at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater.



