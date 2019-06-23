McQUIGG, John D.



87, St. Petersburg, formerly of Tampa, died June 16, 2019. A native of Abilene, Texas, he was born on October 19, 1931, was a 1953 graduate of Denison University and was a 1962 graduate of the University of Texas School of Law. He served to the rank of First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1957 and later served to the rank of Captain in the Air Force Reserve. A member of the Phi Alpha Delta law fraternity, he was a longtime member of the Hillsborough County Bar Association, the Florida Bar Association, the Federal Bar Association and the American Bar Association.



Admitted to The Florida Bar in 1962, he was an associate at the Tampa law firm of Shackleford, Farrior, Stallings, Glos & Evans from 1962 to 1966, and a partner in that firm from 1966 to 1973. He was proud of arguing notable worker's compensation cases before the Florida Supreme Court while at the firm, including Stephens vs. Winn-Dixie Stores. In 1973, he left to establish the law firm of John McQuigg, P.A., which specialized in worker's compensation cases, and counted Anheuser-Busch, Tampa Electric Company, Mobil Chemical, and Sears, Roebuck & Company among its clients. From 1980 to 1992, he was a partner with the Tampa law firm of Fowler, White, Gillen, Boggs, Villareal & Banker, where he worked as a commercial litigator handling worker's compensation and securities cases. In 1993, he was appointed by Florida Governor, Lawton Chiles, to serve as a Judge of Compensation Claims, pro hac vice. In semi-retirement, he served of counsel to the law firm of Stephen Rosen, P.A., and to the Law Office of Nancy L. Cavey, as well as a mediator, before fully retiring. An aviation enthusiast, he was a light plane pilot for many years and was a longtime member of both the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and the Air Force Association. He served on many nonprofit boards and was an officer with a number of them over time, including Friends of Tampa Union Station (secretary), Tampa Union Station Preservation & Redevelopment (president), Florida Coalition of Rail Passengers (president), American Association of Private Railroad Car Owners (secretary) and the Florida Railroad Museum.



John was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy King McQuigg and John Lyman McQuigg; his wife, Elainea Duke McQuigg; his sister, Sarah McQuigg McGagh and brother-in-law, William G. McGagh; and his niece, Margaret McGagh Piotroski. He is survived by his son, John R. "Jackson" McQuigg and his partner, Scott Zettergren of Atlanta; cousin, Robert McQuigg of Seattle; niece, Sallie McGagh Delaney of Boston and her children, Sophia, Evan, and Aidan; nephew-in-law, Randy Piotroski of Los Angeles and his children, Justin, Zachary and Kira; and cousin-by-marriage, Kenneth McGagh of Boston.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to nonprofit Friends of Tampa Union Station, P.O. Box 20934, Tampa, FL 33622 or www.tampaunionstation.com. There will be a visitation on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Adams and Jennings Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10 am at Myrtle Hill Cemetery.