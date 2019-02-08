Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John D. Mobley. View Sign

MOBLEY, John D.



90, a native of Tampa, passed away February 2, 2019. He was born April 25, 1928 and served his country in the United States Army. John was employed by the Florida State Road Department for 37 years and, after retiring, volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital for 20 years and was an active member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He also enjoyed camping and traveling. John was preceded in death by his wives, Hilda and Wilma; daughter, Victoria; and brothers, Cohn, Ronald, Warren, and Charles. He is survived by his sister, Betty Jackson Mobley; sons, Roger, Larry (Sandie), and Randy (Alicia); stepchildren, Sherry, Bill (Laurie), Brian, and Candace; five granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; many nieces and nephews; and special lady friend, Millie Fallon "Sweetie". A service to honor John's life will take place at 11 am, Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Oak Grove United Methodist Church, with interment following in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay or Metropolitan Ministries.



Florida Mortuary/813-237-2900

MOBLEY, John D.90, a native of Tampa, passed away February 2, 2019. He was born April 25, 1928 and served his country in the United States Army. John was employed by the Florida State Road Department for 37 years and, after retiring, volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital for 20 years and was an active member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He also enjoyed camping and traveling. John was preceded in death by his wives, Hilda and Wilma; daughter, Victoria; and brothers, Cohn, Ronald, Warren, and Charles. He is survived by his sister, Betty Jackson Mobley; sons, Roger, Larry (Sandie), and Randy (Alicia); stepchildren, Sherry, Bill (Laurie), Brian, and Candace; five granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; many nieces and nephews; and special lady friend, Millie Fallon "Sweetie". A service to honor John's life will take place at 11 am, Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Oak Grove United Methodist Church, with interment following in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay or Metropolitan Ministries.Florida Mortuary/813-237-2900 Funeral Home Florida Mortuary Funeral & Cremation Services

4601 Nebraska Ave N

Tampa , FL 33603

(813) 237-2900 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close