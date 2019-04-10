WORTMAN, John D.
58, of Brandon, Florida, died on Thursday, April 4, 2019. John was predeceased by his parents, Jean and Joan Wortman, and brother, Mark. Survivors include his brother, Jim and wife, Teresa; sister, Beth Fairbanks and husband, Tom; niece, Sara Wortman; nephews, Brian Wortman and Christopher Fairbanks; and his wonderful caregivers, Jeanne, Eneida, Yvette, Kelly, and Lucia. Services will be held at Nativity Catholic Church, Brandon, on April 13 at 12:30 pm, followed by burial at Hopewell Memorial Gardens in Plant City. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's memory to spinal cord research or Melech Hospice House.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2019