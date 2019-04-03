BRANCH, John Daniel
|
88, passed away March 17, 2019. He was born March 31, 1930 and moved to this area in 1986 from Masaryktown, FL. He was a Tampa Fire Rescue Paramedic and served in the Air Force as a Technical Sergeant. After retirement he was the Mayor of Masaryktown, Commissioner of Redington Shores, Vice Mayor, and Re-elect Commissioner. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jesse Branch, son, John D. Branch Jr. John is survived by his wife, Lillian Duffy; daughters, Pamela Hickson (Keith) of North Carolina, Carolyn Bell of Seminole, and Denise Duffy of St. Petersburg; grandchildren, Julie Murphy (David) of Tampa, Robbie Northrop (Gwen) of Brooksville, Ashley and Kacey Bell of Cape Coral; six great-grandchildren; one great-greatgrandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be held at Mohn Funeral Home, April 10, at 11:30 in Seminole.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019