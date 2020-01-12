DAVES, John C. 80, Temple Terrace, FL and Gatlinburg, TN, passed away December 29, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen; his son, Scott; his daughter, Dianne; daughter-in-law, Karen; son-in-law, Todd; grandson, Zachary; sisters, Jackie and Betty; and numerous nieces and nephews. Together we mourn his passing but celebrate a life well loved, the life of an extraordinary Christian man who taught us all to love deeply, laugh often, and be thankful always for the gift of family who he loved dearly.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020