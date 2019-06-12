DEEKS, John Dean
passed away from natural causes in his home June 6, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, June 23, 2 pm, at Riviera United Methodist Church, 175 62nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made in his memory to the Promise to Kate Foundation. He will be remembered by his surviving daughter, grandson, parents, siblings, and many friends and relatives as a loving, generous, and joyful man.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 12, 2019