Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John DeCLERCK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DeCLERCK, John Francis passed away peacefully at Hospice Care Center in Brooksville, FL August 19, 2019 at the age of 85. Born September 5, 1933, he is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 66 years, Patricia Joan DeClerck. From Illinois they moved to Florida in 1972 and lived in Weeki Wachee. He is lovingly remembered by daughter, Victoria Smith (Seldon); son, John J. DeClerck (Jennifer); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; brothers, Phillip, Clarence (deceased), Phillip, Raymond (deceased), Robert (Doris); sister, Mary Kay (Bill). He served in the Army, retired from Muellers, was a member of Knights of Columbus, Realtor, Carpenter, member of American Legion 47 years, was President Safety Harbor Council for many years, and an avid fisherman. On September 24 a Memorial service will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church 1296 Lori Dr., Spring Hill, FL 34606 at 11. Funeral Service will be held at Bushnell National Cemetery at 1:45.

DeCLERCK, John Francis passed away peacefully at Hospice Care Center in Brooksville, FL August 19, 2019 at the age of 85. Born September 5, 1933, he is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 66 years, Patricia Joan DeClerck. From Illinois they moved to Florida in 1972 and lived in Weeki Wachee. He is lovingly remembered by daughter, Victoria Smith (Seldon); son, John J. DeClerck (Jennifer); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; brothers, Phillip, Clarence (deceased), Phillip, Raymond (deceased), Robert (Doris); sister, Mary Kay (Bill). He served in the Army, retired from Muellers, was a member of Knights of Columbus, Realtor, Carpenter, member of American Legion 47 years, was President Safety Harbor Council for many years, and an avid fisherman. On September 24 a Memorial service will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church 1296 Lori Dr., Spring Hill, FL 34606 at 11. Funeral Service will be held at Bushnell National Cemetery at 1:45. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close