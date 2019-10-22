Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John DeGOUFF. View Sign Service Information Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home 2323 West Brandon Blvd Brandon , FL 33511 (813)-689-8121 Send Flowers Obituary

DeGOUFF, John J. 95, passed Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Sun City Center. He spent his early years in St. Lawrence County in New York State. He graduated from high school in 1942, worked construction for a short while and then volunteered in the U.S. Navy. He served in the Pacific area as a Quartermaster on a LST doing ship to ship and ship to shore transportation of mainly ammunition. In 1946, he entered Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY. He received his B.S. Degree in Chemical Engineering in June 1949, and married Dora Julia Riley shortly after graduation. He received a Research Fellowship from Clarkson and then a M.S. Degree in Chemical Engineering in 1951. John started his 33 year working career with Esso Engineering Company, the main engineering arm of Exxon Mobil Corporation. He work in New Jersey, New York City, and several other locations in the United States, in increasing higher level positions. He then agreed to an overseas assignment and spent over 24 years in England, France, Japan, Thailand, and Malaysia. In 1984, John retired as Manufacturing Director and Board Member of Esso Malaysia. In 1984, John and Dora retired and moved to Sun City Center. In 2002, Dora was hit by a car and killed while walking a dog near the highway through Sun City Center. John later married Patricia Carroll of Sun City, and lived at Freedom Plaza until 2011 when Patricia died. John has two sisters, Shirley DeGouff-Brassard of Liverpool, New York and Mary M. Bartlett of Leesburg, Florida. He also has nieces and nephews in Florida and New York. John's resting place is Hillsboro Memorial Gardens in Brandon, FL. A funeral service will take place at 11 am, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, Brandon, FL; family will start receiving guests at 10am.

