62, of Clearwater, FL, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 15, 2019. John will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Catherine; daughters, Nicole (Tylor) and Holea; grandchildren, Chayla and CJ; sisters, Linda and Brenda; and numerous nephews. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Largo Municipal Cemetery, 1232-1298 Jasper Street, Largo, FL. A Celebration of Life BBQ will directly follow. All friends and family are welcome to attend per John's request. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 20, 2019
