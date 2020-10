Or Copy this URL to Share

DODSON, John Marcus Jr. "Marc" passed away on September 30, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL at the age of 37. Marc was born December 27, 1982 in Tampa, FL. Marc is survived by his loving wife of 14 years Shirley Dodson; parents, Linda and John Dodson Sr.; siblings, Elizabeth Terry (Ashton Sr.), and Christopher Dodson; and his nephew, Ashton Jr.; and niece, Madeline.



