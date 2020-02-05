DONGIVIN, John Mathew beloved husband of 49 years to Joyce (nee D'Alonzo) and father of Kathleen Lambert (Ken) and Tricia Jorlett (Chris) and two grandchildren, Juliana and Matthew, passed away on February 1, 2020. Mass will be held at St. Luke's Evangelist Catholic Church, 2757 Alderman Road, Palm Harbor on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to Suncoast Hospice Care Center, 164 W Lake Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34684.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 5, 2020