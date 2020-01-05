DOYLE, John K. 46, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away on January 2, 2020. He was born in Toms River, New Jersey and relocated to Deland, Florida to attend Stetson University where he was also a member of the soccer team. Upon graduation, he remained in the Tampa Bay area where he was employed by Beecher-Reagan Advisors. In his leisure, he loved sports, including the local Tampa teams. He was also an avid runner, competing in multiple marathons, triathlons and biathlons winning numerous awards. He was also a member of the New Jersey Boca Soccer Club. He is survived by his adored parents, Patricia and John (Jack) Doyle of Spring Hill, Florida; his loving sister, Karen Benko of Spring Hill, Florida; and three nieces, Jaclyn, Kristin and Cheyanne Benko; many aunts, uncles and cousins in Scotland and Canada. He was loved by all. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 2-3 pm, followed by a service at 3 pm in the Blount & Curry Funeral Home- Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W Bearss Ave, Tampa, FL 33618. Please visit BlountCurryCarrollwood.com to leave on line condolences.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020