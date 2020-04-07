Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John DUFEK. View Sign Service Information Countryside Funeral Home 9185 NE Jacksonville Road Anthony , FL 32617 (352)-620-2006 Send Flowers Obituary

DUFEK, John of Racine, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at age 77 with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his father and his mother, Clarence and Hortense Dufek; his brothers, Dennis, James, William, and Paul Dufek; and his former wife, Dorita Frueh. John is survived by his sons, Andy and Jim Dufek; granddaughter, Quinn Dufek; brothers, Donald, Robert, Richard, and Thomas Dufek; sisters, Ellen Pekarna, Anne Beckman, Jean Ferber, Mary Loop, Donna Cusack, and Barbara Goodman; along with over a hundred nieces and nephews. Through his active involvement with St. Vincent De Paul and Catholic Charities, John was always trying to help everyone around him; he strived to leave the world a better place than he found it. John moved to Florida in 1969 and was a successful property manager until his passing. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held later this year at Blessed Sacrament Church, where John was a parishioner. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home.

DUFEK, John of Racine, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at age 77 with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his father and his mother, Clarence and Hortense Dufek; his brothers, Dennis, James, William, and Paul Dufek; and his former wife, Dorita Frueh. John is survived by his sons, Andy and Jim Dufek; granddaughter, Quinn Dufek; brothers, Donald, Robert, Richard, and Thomas Dufek; sisters, Ellen Pekarna, Anne Beckman, Jean Ferber, Mary Loop, Donna Cusack, and Barbara Goodman; along with over a hundred nieces and nephews. Through his active involvement with St. Vincent De Paul and Catholic Charities, John was always trying to help everyone around him; he strived to leave the world a better place than he found it. John moved to Florida in 1969 and was a successful property manager until his passing. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held later this year at Blessed Sacrament Church, where John was a parishioner. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.