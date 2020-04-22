Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John DUNHAM. View Sign Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

DUNHAM, John A. 73, of Pinellas Park, FL passed away April 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Charles Dunham and Catherine Dunham, also his brother, Gary Dunham. John was born in Racine, WI in 1946, the youngest of five siblings. He moved to Florida in 1955 with his famiy. Following graduation from Boca Ciega High, he attended University of Florida, and received his bachelor'sdegree in science from University of South Florida. He then began a long career in the insurance industry. John was a loving and caring gentleman with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed his dailycrosswords, assembling puzzles, and having dessert with every meal or sometimes even as ameal. He loved traveling with his wife taking photos of scenic vistas, waterfalls, and was alwaysone to take the adventurous road. He inherited his family's love of sports and, not one to sit idly,he enjoyed being part of senior softball leagues, The Gulfport Boomerangs and Woodlawn. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; sister, Constance McCormick; brothers, Lon (Joan) Dunham, Charles Dunham; and aunt, Mary Smith. John was a true family man. John and Cindy together had three sons, Sean Dunham, Adam (Lia) Dunham, Rick (Tolisha) Lawson Jr.; one daughter, Tracey (Michael) Wardell; also known as Papa John to his nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. He will be dearly missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, friends, and softball family. A celebration of John's life will be scheduled at a later date. The family asks that any donationsbe made in his name to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. On line memorial and Guestbook at

DUNHAM, John A. 73, of Pinellas Park, FL passed away April 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Charles Dunham and Catherine Dunham, also his brother, Gary Dunham. John was born in Racine, WI in 1946, the youngest of five siblings. He moved to Florida in 1955 with his famiy. Following graduation from Boca Ciega High, he attended University of Florida, and received his bachelor'sdegree in science from University of South Florida. He then began a long career in the insurance industry. John was a loving and caring gentleman with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed his dailycrosswords, assembling puzzles, and having dessert with every meal or sometimes even as ameal. He loved traveling with his wife taking photos of scenic vistas, waterfalls, and was alwaysone to take the adventurous road. He inherited his family's love of sports and, not one to sit idly,he enjoyed being part of senior softball leagues, The Gulfport Boomerangs and Woodlawn. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; sister, Constance McCormick; brothers, Lon (Joan) Dunham, Charles Dunham; and aunt, Mary Smith. John was a true family man. John and Cindy together had three sons, Sean Dunham, Adam (Lia) Dunham, Rick (Tolisha) Lawson Jr.; one daughter, Tracey (Michael) Wardell; also known as Papa John to his nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. He will be dearly missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, friends, and softball family. A celebration of John's life will be scheduled at a later date. The family asks that any donationsbe made in his name to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. On line memorial and Guestbook at www.brettfuneralhome.net Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.