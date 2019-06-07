Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
HOISINGTON, John E.

98, a native of Michigan, born in Detroit, MI, died June 3, 2019. He served our country for three years in WWII, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant assigned to the Army of the European Theater of Operations (ETO). He retired from the U.S.A. Tank and Automotive Material Readiness Command of May 9, 1979, after serving 32 years for the U.S. Government. He moved to the Florida area in 1979 from Detroit. He was a member of the Pass-A-Grill Beach Community Church and was the President of the Church Council for three years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Hazel, to whom he was married for 57 years. He is survived by six grandchildren, including his granddaughter, Karen Hall; nieces and nephews, and several great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Monday, June 10, 2019. Gathering for family and friends at the chapel starting at 2 pm, with funeral services at 3 pm.

Memorial Park FH (727) 527-1196
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 7, 2019
