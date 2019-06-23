McFAUL, John E.



85, reunited with his wife, Charlotte, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. By the grace of his Lord and Savior and the wonderful care given to him by LifePath Hospice of Sun City, he peacefully made his journey to Heaven. Born May 15, 1934 in Baltimore, MD, he attended the University of Baltimore prior to being drafted by the Army in 1954 and served post WW II in Germany as a Tank Commander where he sustained an injury and was honorably discharged. He married the love of his life, Charlotte Winkler, June 9, 1957 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, Baltimore, MD, and worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. and was a General Manager at Overlea Hall Caterers, Baltimore, MD. In 1980, he moved his family to Brandon, FL where he was a Senior Field Auditor for Gulf Life/American General for 18 years until he became disabled due to his heart transplant in January 1990 at Tampa General Hospital. He was a member of Nativity Catholic Church for 10 years, St. Francis of Assisi for 25 years, and more recently Resurrection Catholic Church. He volunteered his services as an Altar Server, Eucharistic Minister, and Accounting Manager; and also helped establish the San Jose Mission in Dover, FL. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Charlotte; parents, John and Louise McFaul; mother-in-law, Stella Winkler; brother, Donald McFaul; and brothers-in-law, Charles Winkler and Kenneth Southworth. He is survived by his five children, Susan Snyder, Debra (Dave) Mentzer, Janet Carson, Kevin McFaul and his fiance;e, Vicki Anthony; and Tracy (Su Tae) Kim; brother, Frederick (Barbara) McFaul; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 1:30 pm, Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church, Riverview, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Resurrection Catholic Church Food Pantry. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary