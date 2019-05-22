Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. "Wonderful" McGlinchy. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel 12690 North 56th Street Tampa , FL 33617 (813)-988-9200 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel 12690 North 56th Street Tampa , FL 33617 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Corpus Christi Church Send Flowers Obituary

McGLINCHY, John E. Jr.



"Mr. Wonderful"



74, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, after a brief, five month, battle with pancreatic cancer. John was a wonderful father, husband, grandfather and friend. He was employed as the Associate Comptroller at USF for 20 years and his entrepreneurial spirit subsequently led him into other areas including owning Counter Intelligence, LLC, a counter top business, and his used car business, Ocane. He gave many hours of service to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, made friends wherever he went and he would assist anyone he felt needed his help. John attended Northeastern University and his love for sailing led him from Boston to Tampa, in 1970, where he could sail year round. He was extremely proud of his Irish heritage. John is survived by his wife of 36 years, Barbara (Sparks); children, Shawn McGlinchy (Laura), John Thursby (Staci), April McGlinchy-Wall (Doug); grandchildren, Heather, Patrick, Reed, Rose, Violet, Mike, Ian and Nicole as well as many dearly loved friends and extended family and his beloved Akita, Bailey. Visitation Friday, May 24, 6-8 pm at Blount and Curry Terrace Oaks Chapel, 12690 N. 56 Street, Temple Terrace. A mass will be offered on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 11 am, 9715 N. 56th Street, Temple Terrace. Donations in John's name may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, in care of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 9715 N. 56 Street, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 or Lifepath Hospice 12470 Telecom Dr., STE 300, Temple Terrace, FL 33637/www.chaptershealth.org.

McGLINCHY, John E. Jr."Mr. Wonderful"74, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, after a brief, five month, battle with pancreatic cancer. John was a wonderful father, husband, grandfather and friend. He was employed as the Associate Comptroller at USF for 20 years and his entrepreneurial spirit subsequently led him into other areas including owning Counter Intelligence, LLC, a counter top business, and his used car business, Ocane. He gave many hours of service to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, made friends wherever he went and he would assist anyone he felt needed his help. John attended Northeastern University and his love for sailing led him from Boston to Tampa, in 1970, where he could sail year round. He was extremely proud of his Irish heritage. John is survived by his wife of 36 years, Barbara (Sparks); children, Shawn McGlinchy (Laura), John Thursby (Staci), April McGlinchy-Wall (Doug); grandchildren, Heather, Patrick, Reed, Rose, Violet, Mike, Ian and Nicole as well as many dearly loved friends and extended family and his beloved Akita, Bailey. Visitation Friday, May 24, 6-8 pm at Blount and Curry Terrace Oaks Chapel, 12690 N. 56 Street, Temple Terrace. A mass will be offered on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 11 am, 9715 N. 56th Street, Temple Terrace. Donations in John's name may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, in care of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 9715 N. 56 Street, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 or Lifepath Hospice 12470 Telecom Dr., STE 300, Temple Terrace, FL 33637/www.chaptershealth.org. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close