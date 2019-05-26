Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sorensen 3180 30th Avenue N St. Petersburg , FL 33713 (727)-323-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

SHOBE, John Edgar Jr.



"I had a good time," said John Edgar Shobe, Jr., a true custom classic and hot rodder at heart, before passing away peacefully on May 1, 2019 at the age of 74 with his two daughters by his side. He was preceded by his brother and lifelong friend, Lawrence Everett "Bub" Shobe. John was a talented creator of custom cars that he built from scratch with his two strong hands. His Plymouth, Roadster, Model A, Impala and 1949 Chevy are the monuments he built in his lifetime. He believed that if something needs to be done, you just do it. And if you are going to do something, do it right. In his life, if something was broken, he would fix it. His memorial service will be June 1 at 2 pm at his home in Largo, FL. His 1949 Chevy will be at Biff Burger in St. Petersburg on May 31. Donations can be made in his honor to the SPCA of Tampa Bay or to Cure IBM.



SHOBE, John Edgar Jr."I had a good time," said John Edgar Shobe, Jr., a true custom classic and hot rodder at heart, before passing away peacefully on May 1, 2019 at the age of 74 with his two daughters by his side. He was preceded by his brother and lifelong friend, Lawrence Everett "Bub" Shobe. John was a talented creator of custom cars that he built from scratch with his two strong hands. His Plymouth, Roadster, Model A, Impala and 1949 Chevy are the monuments he built in his lifetime. He believed that if something needs to be done, you just do it. And if you are going to do something, do it right. In his life, if something was broken, he would fix it. His memorial service will be June 1 at 2 pm at his home in Largo, FL. His 1949 Chevy will be at Biff Burger in St. Petersburg on May 31. Donations can be made in his honor to the SPCA of Tampa Bay or to Cure IBM.Sorensen Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019

